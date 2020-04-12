Chirag Paswan trims father's beard, tweets video

LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday tweeted a video of him trimming the beard of his father Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "Tough times but see lockdown also has a brighter side. Never knew had these skills too! Let's fight Corona19 and create beautiful memories too ! #StayHomeStaySafe," Chirag Paswan tweeted. The tweet was liked by over 3,000 people, with some praising the "father-son bonding" and others pointing out how men have to put up with unkempt hair and untidy beard due to closed saloons. The video was posted a day ahead of Union ministers are to resume work in their ministries and focus on kick-starting the economy post lockdown. All the ministers were working from home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

