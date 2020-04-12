Narayanasamy apprises PM of steps taken during lockdown in Pondy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the steps taken by his government during the ongoing lockdown here. The Chief Minister told reporters here that Modi rang up to tell him that due to paucity of time at the video conference with the CMs of all states on April 11, his (Narayanasamy's) views on the situation in the Union Territory could not be discussed.

Hence, the PM wanted Narayanasamy to brief him on the steps taken in the current context of lockdown. Narayanasamy also said he brought to the notice of the Prime Minister, "unnecessary intervention" by Lt Governor KiranBedi in implementation of government's rice scheme for the APL families.

Narayanasamy, who is a senior congress leader said he had also apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the issue. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister promised to look into the representation made by the Chief Minister.

Narayanasamy said he urged Modi to concede the plea of the territorial government for a central grant of Rs 995 crores to the Union Territory to take on covid-19. On the issue of extension of lockdown beyond April 14, he said he was waiting for guidelines from the Prime Minister.

"We will announce Puducherry government's decision on extension of the lockdown tomorrow," he added..

