India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9352

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday climbed to 9352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 18:16 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9352
COVID-19 cases in India stands at 9352. Image Credit: ANI

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday climbed to 9352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It includes 979 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 324 deaths.

At present, there are 8048 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said the efforts of frontline workers and district administration are showing results in various districts of the country.

"The efforts of frontline workers are showing results in various districts of the country. A total of 25 districts of 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the spread of coronavirus as there are no new cases reported from these areas in the last 14 days," he added. (ANI)

