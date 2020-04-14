Left Menu
COVID-19: Mumbai's MMRDA grounds converted into wholesale market, traders asked to maintain social distancing

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex have been converted into a wholesale market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Updated: 14-04-2020 10:28 IST
MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai converted into wholesale market amid COVID-19 outbreak. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex have been converted into a wholesale market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The market will be operational from 10 pm to 6 am. The measure has been taken in order to avoid crowding and to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times to curb the virus spread.

"The market starts at night in order to avoid crowding so that the advisory of maintaining social distancing is followed," said Dharmesh Kumar, a trader. "As the government has asked elderly people, women and children to stay inside as a precautionary measure, this place is open only for traders and not for them. We have been given these night timings (10 pm to 6 am) and have been asked to maintain social distancing," said Sayeed Yakub, another trader.

"The local police has been cooperating with us. They guide us to take necessary precautions. In case someone does not have a mask, police provides it to them. As traders, we too take necessary precautions and follow advisories. We have been given this area as it is an open area," Yakub added. The governments of various states have asked people to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid roaming outside unnecessarily, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 2,334 positive COVID-19 cases reported so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till now, 217 people have either been cured or discharged, while 160 deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country mounted to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have either been cured or discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

