Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM welcomes Centre's decision to extend lockdown to May 3

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:19 IST
Karnataka CM welcomes Centre's decision to extend lockdown to May 3

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said his government welcomes the Prime Minister's decision to extend the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, till May 3, and will strictly implement it in the state. He appealed to the people of the state to voluntarily cooperate with the government to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

"I welcome Prime Minister's decision to extend lockdown till May 3. Our government will strictly implement the government of India guidelines which will be issued tomorrow," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said the lockdown will be enforced strictly till April 20 and the situation will be closely monitored.

"I appeal to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with us to contain this disease," he added. The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country. In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly enforced in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

Making it clear that there was no scarcity of medicines, essential services and goods, Yediyurappa said we will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle. Appealing to migrant labours to stay wherever they are and be safe, he said, "I once again appeal to all to follow lockdown guidelines without fail. Stay home and be safe." Referring to Prime minister's statement that health care facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in the last two months in the country and the state as well, the CM appealed to people to follow seven measures advised by Modi.

He sought the support of people in taking care of elders in the house, especially those suffering from chronicle illness, strictly maintaining social distancing; enhancing immunity by following guidelines of Ayush Department, and helping the poor and downtrodden. The CM also asked companies to be considerate of their employees and not to sack them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Central, state govts working together to minimise problems of farmers: PM Modi

Amid nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the central and state governments are working together to minimise the problems faced by farmers. These days, the harvesting of the Rabi crop...

The refugees helping Portugal's health workers fight coronavirus

Tired and hungry, nurse Nuno Delicado had a pleasant surprise when a local Syrian restaurant sent food to the Lisbon hospital where he has been battling the coronavirus outbreak.But it was the humbling story behind those who cooked the meal...

Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in J'khand

Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District...

Soccer-Barcelona announce board changes after resignations

Barcelona has moved to restructure their board after six directors resigned last week in protest at the way the club is being run, the Spanish side has said. Two of the clubs four vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020