Five-volume set on Ambedkar's works to hit stands soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:31 IST
A set of five volumes based on the works of Dalit icon and chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar will be released soon, publishing house Oxford University Press (OUP) announced on the occasion of the 129th anniversary of India's first Law and Justice minister. Ambedkar was born on this day in 1891 in Kali Paltan area of the Mhow town (Madhya Pradesh). The set of books, titled "B.R. Ambedkar: The Quest for Justice", explores the multifaceted idea of justice in social, political, legal, economic, gender, racial, religious and cultural terms. It is edited by author Aakash Singh Rathore.

"It (the five volumes) offers critical analyses of the realities of social inequality, diversity, exclusion, and marginality that Ambedkar's work has drawn our attention to, as well as of his writing itself. "The effort behind these volumes is to question the continued relevance of his ideas of justice and to suggest constitutional and policy responses to these ideas," the publishers said in a statement.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. He was conferred Bharat Ratna on March 31, 1990. While volume one focuses specifically on the theme of "political justice, including explorations in political theory inspired by Ambedkarite thought", the second and third volume examine key issues in social justice -- especially in terms of Indian democracy -- and literature on the Constitution of India and its institutions, the idea of constitutional morality, rights and the rule of law, and Ambedkar jurisprudence, respectively.

"Volume four explores Ambedkar's impact on gender justice in India and the ways in which the movements for racial justice and caste equality can learn from one another and seek strategies of synergy. "Volume five addresses religious justice and cultural justice, covering topics such as conversion, Navayana Buddhism, and liberation theology, it added.

