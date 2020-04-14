Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana resumes alcohol production to fulfil demand for hand sanitiser amid coronavirus pandemic

Alcohol production in Haryana has begun at full capacity to ensure a stable supply of the commodity which is used for manufacturing hand sanitisers and that two lakh proof litre is being transported to various states every day, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:12 IST
Haryana resumes alcohol production to fulfil demand for hand sanitiser amid coronavirus pandemic
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Alcohol production in Haryana has begun at full capacity to ensure a stable supply of the commodity which is used for manufacturing hand sanitisers and that two lakh proof litre is being transported to various states every day, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Tuesday. Hand sanitisers are in great demand as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic. Doctors and experts have advised people to frequently use hand sanitiser, among other things, to check the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. "A major portion of the alcohol industry's production is used in making sanitisers. The stock of 70 lakhs proof litre that we had was transported in the amount of 2 lakh proof litre every day to various states for manufacturing sanitisers," Chautala told ANI here.

He said the supply of alcohol to other states has created a shortage in Haryana so the state government decided to resume its production. "As we have been supplying alcohol to other states, it created a shortage here so the health and spirit industry requested us to resume the production in the state. That is why we took the decision of restarting the alcohol industry at full capacity," he said.

On Saturday, State Excise Commissioner had ordered liquor factories to start the production of alcohol. According to Union Health Ministry, 185 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana, including 29 cured and three deaths. The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

UK does not face health vs economics choice over coronavirus-Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government was not facing a choice between slowing the spread of the coronavirus or protecting the economy.Its clear we must defeat this virus as quickly as possible, Sunak told BBC television. ...

Lucknow: Pvt hospital shut, KGMU staff members quarantined after patient tests positive for COVID-19

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were shut and 65 staff members of the government-run KGMU in Uttar Pardeshs Lucknow were quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. Acc...

Culture Ministry to extend aid to unregistered artistes amid lockdown: Prahlad Patel

Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday instructed all the zonal offices to extend aid to artists who are not registered with the ministry but are affected by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The decision was tak...

Truck carrying 50 migrant workers from Bihar stopped while leaving Assam

A truck carrying around 50 migrant workers from Bihar was intercepted in Assams Tinsukia district, officials said on Tuesday. The migrant workers were travelling, defying the restrictions when they were intercepted on Monday night, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020