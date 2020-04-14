Left Menu
37 held in Maharashtra over objectionable messages, rumours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:30 IST
The police in Maharashtra have arrested 37 persons so far for spreading rumours or sharing messages on social media that seek to create communal divide during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday. He warned of strict action if one engaged in circulating rumours or messages that may lead to fissures within communities.

Strict action will be taken if anyone will try to spread rumours or create fissures among communities through WhatsApp, Facebook or any other social media during the lockdown period. Till now, 197 offences have been registered against such people, while 37 persons have been arrested.

Deshmukh sought people's cooperation for strict enforcement of the lockdown, clamped since March 25 to stem the spread of COVID-19. "Requesting all of you with folded hands to cooperate with the police, Deshmukh said in a video message.

