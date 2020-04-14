Left Menu
With 71 COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, Rajasthan tally reaches 969

With 72 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, including 71 from Jaipur, the state tally of coronavirus has climbed to 969 on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 72 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, including 71 from Jaipur, the state tally of coronavirus has climbed to 969 on Tuesday. "A total of 72 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state today. 71 cases are from Jaipur while 1 is from Jhunjhunu. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 969," said the state health department.

Besides Jaipur, the most number of corona cases were reported from Banswara (59), followed by Bikaner (34), Bhilwara (28), Bharatpur (20), Churu (14), Dausa (11), Alwar (7), Ajmer and Dungarpur (5 each) and Dholpur (1). Moreover, the highest numbers of samples for COVID-19 testing were collected from Bhilwara at 4323. While 1249 people were tested for the virus in Alwar, 1021 were tested in Bharatpur.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

