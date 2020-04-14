Left Menu
Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:47 IST
Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Speaking to ANI, Hanumanth Rao, Senior Congress leader said, "Today on this occasion I went to pay tribute to Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund. I went there all alone and offered a garland. I did not do anything wrong as I was all alone and there was no person accompanying me. I did not disturb anyone, maintained social distancing but yet a case has been registered against me."

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary is being celebrated not only in India but all across the world. It is said that the coronavirus crisis is prevailing in the country," he added. However, Saifabad Police Inspector, CH. Saidi Reddy told ANI that the government has imposed a lockdown across the country and the citizens have been instructed to avoid moving outdoors.

"A leader had approached the Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund, we requested him to go back as a lockdown imposed. However, the leader garlanded the statue," said Reddy. "Hence a case has been registered against him under sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)-- Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and Section 269 IPC--Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life," he added. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

