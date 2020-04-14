Left Menu
Hry farmers feeling 'frustrated' over inadequate arrangement for crop procurement: Cong

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:32 IST
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Tuesday claimed that farmers were feeling "frustrated" over the "inadequate arrangements" made by the state government for procurement of crops during the lockdown. The lockdown was imposed by the central government last month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

During a meeting with party leaders from the state, including legislators, Selja said in the last three weeks of the lockdown, the condition of the poor and migrant labourers has turned extremely bad. These people are also not getting food and ration properly, she claimed.

Former chief minister and leader of the Congress Legislature Party Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leaders such as Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former state president Phool Chand Mullana participated in the meeting held through video conferencing. Several issues, including problems being faced by farmers in the wake of the lockdown, impact of the current situation on the economy, and daily wagers, the poor and labourers not getting free rations, were raised in the meeting, a statement said Lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and the state government not taking support of opposition MLAs in COVID-19 relief work were also discussed, it said.     Congress leaders demanded giving three months pension to the widows, physically challenged and old-age people. Suggestions like waiving electricity bill of three months were also made, the statement said.

The government should step up efforts to help those sections like the poor, daily wagers and farmers that have been hit hard by the lockdown, the Congress leaders said during the three-hour long meeting.      It was also suggested that a large-scale economic recovery road map be rolled out by the government to reduce the impact of the lockdown on the state's industries. Selja, as per the party statement, said that “today every section of society has been affected due to this coronavirus epidemic, but the state government is only making tall claims in the name of giving relief to the people".       “Coronavirus tests are also being carried out at a very slow pace in the state,” she said. She claimed that farmers were "feeling frustrated" over the delay in wheat and mustard procurement and “inadequate arrangements” made by the government for crop procurement.

Industries are already facing the recession and in the current situation, they are unable to pay their workers, she said, asking the government to help them.     Selja said the Haryana Congress is reaching out to the needy at every district and block.       Control rooms have been set up by the Haryana Congress in 180 blocks and 22 districts, and one coordinator for each of the control rooms has been appointed. The Congress is distributing 3,000 to 5,000 ration packets every day in every district for the last 20 days, she said.

