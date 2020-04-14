Delhi govt's lockdown orders to remain valid till May 3: Chief secy

The Delhi government on Tuesday said its earlier orders related to the implementation of the lockdown will remain valid till May 3 in view of it being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In view of extension of lockdown by the central government, all such orders whose validity was only till midnight of April 14, shall remain valid till midnight of May 3," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in his order.

Also, the validity of e-passes and other passes expiring on April 14 is also extended till May 3. "There will be no need to re-validate these (such passes) from the issuing authority concerned," Dev said in his order.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday's morning, the prime minister said announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

