Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says virus outbreak will not impact nuclear power plant construction

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:24 IST
China says virus outbreak will not impact nuclear power plant construction

The coronavirus outbreak will have no impact on the progress of nuclear power plant construction in China in the short term, and reactors already in operation have not been affected, a nuclear safety official said on Wednesday.

All 15 unfinished reactor units had resumed construction and no plants now in operation were suspended during the outbreak, Tang Bo, director of the nuclear safety inspection department at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), told reporters. China originally aimed to bring total nuclear capacity up to 58 gigawatts (GW) by the end of this year, and have another 30 GW under construction, but it is not expected to meet the targets due to prior project delays and a halt in new approvals.

China was initially expected to approve at least six new nuclear projects this year. It had a total of 47 plants in operation by the end of last year, with total capacity at 48.75 GW. At the same briefing, Jiang Guang, director of the MEE's radiation safety department, said China was actively looking for new sites to build nuclear waste treatment plants, and it would also expand the capacity of its three existing facilities.

China had the capacity to treat 76,800 cubic metres of nuclear waste a year, with around 45,000 cu m being utilised, but needed to build more facilities to cope with the new reactor coming on line, he added. Authorities had also chosen nine potential sites for an underground high-radiation waste treatment programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SMS India & Fiinovation Partner for COVID-19 Relief Project in Odisha

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirSMS India Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram SMS group Germany subsidiary, a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry and Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Fiinovation have joined hands and designed a comm...

Fitch Group pledges USD 50,000 towards Give2Asia coronavirus relief fund

Fitch Group has said it has pledged USD 50,000 to Give2Asia to fight coronavirus pandemic. Funds from Fitch and other donors will help towards the purchase of medical supplies, construction of hospitals, and providing frontline staff with ...

European Tour warns of smaller purses, fewer perks

The European Tour is warning its players that everything from prize money to player services will be different when golf resumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a profound financial impact, according to a British newspaper. ...

China, HK stocks drop as gloomy Q1 outlook offsets lending rate cut

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investor worries over an expected sharp drop in Beijings first-quarter economic growth offset a brief boost from a widely expected cut to medium-term lending rates. Chinas central bank on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020