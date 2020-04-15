Must examine requisitioning for central forces to implement lockdown in Bengal: Guv

Noting that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal should be "shown the door" for "failing" to ensure social distancing or curbing religious congregations, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said requisitioning for central paramilitary forces must be examined to implement the lockdown in the state. "Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!" the governor added. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking up office in July last year.

