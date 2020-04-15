Left Menu
SOPs to follow during Lockdown 2.0 for employees and employers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its lockdown guidelines issued on Wednesday has given detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) for social distancing for offices, workplaces, factories and establishments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its lockdown guidelines issued on Wednesday has given detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) for social distancing for offices, workplaces, factories and establishments. The ministry has said that all areas in the premises including the following shall be disinfected completely using user-friendly disinfectant mediums at the entrance gate of building, office, cafeteria and canteens, meeting room, conference halls, open areas available, verandah, entrance gate of site, bunkers, porta cabins, building, equipment and lifts, washroom, toilet, sink water points etc, walls/ all other surfaces.

The MHA has also said that transportation will be provided by employers and should be allowed only with 30-40 per cent passengers in vehicles. "For workers coming from outside, special transportation facility will be arranged without any dependency on the public transport system. These vehicles should be allowed to work only with 30-40% passenger capacity," MHA said.

All vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily and thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting the work place to be done. "Medical insurance for the workers to be made mandatory. Provision for hand wash & sanitizer preferably with touch free mechanism will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. Sufficient quantities of all the items should be available," read the MHA guideline.

The union home ministry guidelines also said that work places shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing. "Large gatherings or meetings of 10 or more people to be discouraged. Seating at least 6 feet away from others on job sites and in gatherings, meetings and training sessions. Not more than 2/4 persons (depending on size) will be allowed to travel in lifts or hoists," the guidelines said.

"Hospitals/clinics in the nearby areas, which are authorized to treat COVID-19 patients, should be identified and list should be available at workplace all the times," MHA said. The MHA guidelines came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

