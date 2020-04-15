Pune reports 4 deaths in a single day
Four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported from the city on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 42, said Pune health officials.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:44 IST
Four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported from the city on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 42, said Pune health officials.
Meanwhile, two more nurses, aged 41 years and 47 years at Sassoon Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 today.
117 new coronavirus cases were recorded today in Maharashtra, increasing the state tally to 2801.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
