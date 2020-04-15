Left Menu
Samples of five Athgaon congregation returnees test negative

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:28 IST
Five persons from Assam's Hailakandi district, who attended the Athgaon Kabarastan Masjid congregation in Guwahati, have tested negative for COVID--19, said Joint Director of Health Services Dr Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy on Wednesday. Of the 10 swab samples of Athgaon Kabarastan Masjid congregation attendees sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Dwivedy said results of five turned out to be negative while the result of other five are awaited.

A congregation of around 100 people was held in the Athgaon Kabarsthan Masjid on March 12 and was attended by the first person to test positive on March 31 and two others from Dhubri district. On April 10 the Masjid was sealed by the government.

The joint director said that all the six members of Assam's first COVID-19 victim, including his married daughter, have tested negative. "It's a great relief for everyone," said Dr Dwivedy.

All the family members of the COVID-19 victim are being kept at an institutional quarantine centre, he said. The health authorities here after holding discussions with the district administration and the state health department would decide whether to release the 493 persons who have already completed the 28 days home quarantine period, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

