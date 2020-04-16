Left Menu
Lockdown: Containment zone tag removed from Bhadrak's Puruna Bazar in Odisha

Updated: 16-04-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:09 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday removed the containment zone tag from Puruna Bazar area in Bhadrak town which was imposed after a person tested positive for the COVID-19 there. Bhadrak Collector Gyana Ranjan Das announced the relaxation through a Twitter post and said that the lockdown restrictions will continue to prevail in all places across the district.

The restrictions will also continue in Surya Nagar, Bomikhal, Satya Nagar, Sunarpada and Kapila Prasad areas in Bhubaneswar, an official said. The containment, however, remains in force in different places of Puri, Ganjam, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.

The state governments COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the police have registered 147 cases for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to the coronavirus outbreak. He said a total of 109 persons have been arrested for different violations between April 14 morning to April 15 morning.

Speaking about the migrating workers from other states, Bagchi said food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided to around 77,000 "guest workers" through 2,553 camps..

