Amritsar Police find new way to deal with lockdown violators

With people continuing to step out for non-essential activities amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the police here came up with a unique way punish them. The Amritsar police made the defaulters flouting restrictions stand with their hands up in the air on the roadside. They were also asked to shout that they will not step outdoors again.

"We have not filed any FIRs against the defaulters as of now. We have just warned them. They were asked to raise their hands as a punishment on the roadside," said Harpal Singh, Amritsar SP. However, Amit Kumar, a local, narrated his version of the story and told ANI that he came out as he had to arrange food for his family.

"We do not have food in our house. I have to arrange food for six people in my family. Yes, I admit that I have flouted the curfew norms. I will not do it again." The Centre on Tuesday decided to extend lockdown till May 3. While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the stakeholders including states and people have favoured the extension of lockdown.

He further stated that tight vigil will be kept on all hotspots and containment zones and strict implementation of the lockdown will be ensured in coming days so that the virus does not spread to new areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.