Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:45 IST
Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Pakistan army on Thursday intensified firing and shelling targetting villages and forwards posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Pakistani troops have been hitting the civilian areas along the LoC with mortars and small arms for the last 12 days.

"At about 0945 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch by firing with small arms," defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said. He said Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at around 11.45 am by firing small arms and mortars.

The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression in all these sectors, Lt Col Anand added. Pakistan army's targetting of hamlets in Nowshera, Qasba and Kirni sectors has triggered fear among the people.

The residents living in villages near the Indo-Pak border in Rajouri, Poonch, and Kupwara are reeling under palpable terror ever since the three civilians were killed in Pakistan shelling last week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sunny Leone announces Evelyn Sharma to be her next guest on 'Locked Up With Sunny'

Former pornographic actress, Suny Leone took to her Instagram account and announced that the German model and actress Evelyn Sharma is going to her guest on her show, Locked Up With Sunny. Locked Up With Sunny is an Instagram show which fea...

Japan to convene experts meeting about expanding emergency

The Japanese government will hold a meeting with a panel of experts on Thursday to consult about whether to expand the countrys partial state of emergency, chief spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is p...

11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi

With 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has risen to 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday. Out of the 71 cases, eight patients have died due t...

UPDATE 3-Italian risk premium returns towards pre ECB emergency purchase levels

Italian bonds gave up all the gains they made since the European Central Bank launched an emergency stimulus programme to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus, as investor concerns about the lack of a coordinated euro zone response dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020