Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Pakistan army on Thursday intensified firing and shelling targetting villages and forwards posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Pakistani troops have been hitting the civilian areas along the LoC with mortars and small arms for the last 12 days.

"At about 0945 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch by firing with small arms," defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said. He said Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at around 11.45 am by firing small arms and mortars.

The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression in all these sectors, Lt Col Anand added. Pakistan army's targetting of hamlets in Nowshera, Qasba and Kirni sectors has triggered fear among the people.

The residents living in villages near the Indo-Pak border in Rajouri, Poonch, and Kupwara are reeling under palpable terror ever since the three civilians were killed in Pakistan shelling last week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.