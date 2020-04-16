Coronavirus lockdown: 270 stranded British nationals airlifted in special flight

Coronavirus lockdown: 270 stranded British nationals airlifted in special flightPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:26 IST
As many as 270 British nationals, who were stranded in Punjab and some other states after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, were airlifted in a special flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Thursday, officials said
The special flight to Heathrow Airport was arranged by the British government, they said
The British nationals were stranded in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
