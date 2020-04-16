Left Menu
152 held for defying lockdown order: Odisha police

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:41 IST
The Odisha police has arrested 152 people in a span of 24 hours till Thursday morning for allegedly defying restrictions during the ongoing lockdown, a senior officer said. A total of 144 cases have been registered during the period for violation of safety norms imposed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the state, he said.

As many as 152 people have been arrested from Wednesday to Thursday morning for violating restrictions while 134 cases filed for defying lockdown order, six cases for disobeying advise for home quarantine and 4 others for violating different norms," the senior police officer said. In addition, 76 cases have been registered in connection with the rumour-mongering, he said.

A total of 332 people were fined by the Bhubaneswar- Cuttack police commissionerate for not using masks in the public places, an official communication said. Meanwhile, DGP Abhay on Thursday held a meeting with all the superintendents of police and other senior officers through a video conference.

The issues, pertaining to the lockdown and activities to be exempted from the existing restrictions from April 20, are discussed, the senior official said..

