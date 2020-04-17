Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:37 IST
FACTBOX-Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June in an effort to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak slashes fuel demand.

But they are not alone. Numerous other nations have committed to bringing down worldwide supply, even though some are mostly talking about cuts that come in response to falling prices. In total, output cuts could total 19.5 million bpd, including G20 nations and oil purchases for reserves. Here is what non-OPEC+ countries have said:

UNITED STATES: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said last week he expected U.S. production to fall by roughly 2 million bpd by the end of 2020. The department's forecasts suggest the declines will take more time. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in April that output should average roughly 11.1 million bpd at the end of 2021, down from 12.8 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Numerous U.S. shale companies have detailed plans to reduce output, along with oil majors. In late March, Chevron Corp reduced its expectations for the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale formation, to 475,000 bpd by the end of the year, from 600,000 bpd. Last week, Exxon Mobil Corp said overall shale production would be about 150,000 bpd less than planned in 2021; it had expected to produce roughly 360,000 bpd in 2020. CANADA:

Canada produced roughly 4.8 million bpd in March, according to the nation's energy department, with about 4.5 million of that coming from Western Canada. The province of Alberta had already been curtailing production due to weak pricing for Canadian crude, but it has not ordered any additional action. Overall, analysts predict Canadian crude cuts could range from 1.1 million bpd to 1.7 million bpd. Rystad Energy said Canada has already cut output by roughly 325,000 bpd, saying it was the most affected so far.

BRAZIL: The country's state-owned operator Petrobras said in April that it will cut production by 200,000 bpd to 2.07 million bpd for April. That compares with 2.39 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NORWAY: Western Europe's largest oil producer said it is considering whether to cut output. Norway produces roughly 1.75 million bpd, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, and it has restrained production in the past.

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has agreed to cut its crude oil production by 136,000 bpd for May and June despite being a small producer and a net importer of oil, its minister in charge of economic affairs said on Wednesday.

STORAGE: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog for the world's most industrialised nations, would announce purchases into stocks by its members of roughly 200 million barrels over the next couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Alex Carey hopeful of playing Test cricket for Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is hopeful of becoming good enough to play the longest format of the game for Australia. Carey has been in good form over the past few seasons in Australias domestic competition, Sheffield S...

Two recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, receive warm send-off from medical staff

Two people undergoing treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from a hospital here following their recovery, authorities said on Friday. Doctors and other medical support staff were seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the two at t...

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the presidents office said on Friday.President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020