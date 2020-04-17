Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:55 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday. According to Army sources, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors at around 11 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

