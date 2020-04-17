Man dies of COVID-19 in JK, fifth in UT

Man dies of COVID-19 in JK, fifth in UTPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:08 IST
A 75-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here, raising the death toll due to the virus to five in the Union territory. The man hailed from Sopore area of Baramulla district and was tested positive on April 2.
He was being treated at a hospital in Srinagar. His death was the fourth in the Valley and fifth in the UT.
The Union territory has reported 314 cases of COVID-19..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
