Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant labourers take long walk back home to MP from Maharashtra

With no transport options available, thousands of migrant labourers across the country have resorted to commuting on foot or cycling towards their native places during the lockdown.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:31 IST
Migrant labourers take long walk back home to MP from Maharashtra
Migrant labourers in Maharashtra take long walk back home. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With no transport options available, thousands of migrant labourers across the country have resorted to commuting on foot or cycling towards their native places during the lockdown. In Nagpur, some migrant labourers were seen cycling towards their homes in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, while some others were seen going on foot.

"I started my journey from Nashik five days ago and it will take another six days to reach my home," said a labourer. Some labourers said they were hoping for transport facilities to start on April 14, as the 21-day lockdown was slated to end on the day.

"My husband and I started our journey on cycle with our one-year-old child from Nagpur to Siwni in Madhya Pradesh yesterday. We were waiting for buses to start on April 14 but since they did not begin, we decided to travel on cycle," Anjali, a labourer said. Notably, thousands of daily wage workers in different cities across the country have tried to head back to their hometowns after the lockdown was imposed.

This comes as the lockdown was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French friction over government's COVID-tracing app project

Frances state-supported StopCovid contact-tracing app project is creating friction between government and parliament amid preparations to debate the issue before the app is ready. The planned smartphone app would warn users if they come int...

Cricket-Burnout fears deny De Kock South Africa test captaincy

Quinton de Kock will be overlooked as captain of the South Africa test team to avoid overburdening the nations top performer over recent years, director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Friday.De Kock was named captain of the limited overs s...

World Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief

Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just free ride on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday. Malpass told the World...

Delhi police register 190 cases on Friday for violating lockdown orders

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,547 people detained in Delhi on Friday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to police data, 195 cases were registered for disobedience to a public serva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020