Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 6:00 p.m.

Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India reduced with imposition of lockdown: Health Ministry. 5:59 pm.

Singapore records 623 new coronavirus cases; foreign workers in dormitories worst-affected. 5:53 p.m.

With 15 new cases including one death, coronavirus cases tally in Mumbai's Dharavi area reaches 101: civic body. 5:39 p.m Karnataka government to test those with symptoms in districts without COVID-19 cases.

5:15 p.m. Delhi government directs private schools to not hike fees, charge only tuition fee during COVID-19 lockdown.

5:14 p.m. 41 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 846.

5:00 p.m. Where there is will, there is way: Rahul Gandhi praises Cong-ruled states' fight against COVID-19.

4:57 p.m. Bangladesh Govt declares entire country at risk of coronavirus pandemic.

4:55 p.m. No immediate plan to bring back expatriates from Gulf: Centre to Kerala High Court.

4:42 p.m. Violating the lockdown norms, scores attend temple chariot festival in Karna village in Karnataka, 5 people held.

4:22 p.m. COVID-19 tally rises to 572 in Andhra Pradesh with 38 new cases.

3:44 p.m. Containment operations to be scaled down if no secondary COVID-19 case for 4 weeks: Government.

3:35 p.m. Coronavirus cases rise to 221 in Haryana.

3:34 p.m. Chhattisgarh to start pool sample testing for coronavirus in couple of days: State Health minister T S Singh Deo.

3:18 p.m. 14-day quarantine in a month for doctors, nurses in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals: Official.

3:10 p.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bihar, toll rises to two.

2:56 pm. Molecular Diagnostics firm Genes2Me says it has supplied 2.5 lakh rapid test kits for screening COVID-19 infection to the government and AIIMS.

2:51 p.m. COVID-19 patient dies of multiple ailments at AIIMS, Patna; Bihar coronavirus toll goes up to two: 1:59 p.m.

Scores throng former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson's wedding venue ignoring lockdown norms. 1:08 pm.

Karnataka reports 38 new cases, total number of infections rises to 353. 12:44 p.m.

COVID-19 could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths: UN. 12:03 p.m.

Karnataka scales up COVID-19 tests 5 times to 1,500 per day. 11:49 a.m.

92 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat,; total cases over 1,000. 11:31 a.m.

Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, death toll reaches 38 in the state. 11:06 a.m.

Set up task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka Gandhi to UP CM. 9:53 a.m.

Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 38 fresh virus cases in state. 9:52 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 437; cases climb to 13,387. 9:42 a.m.

Record 4,591 Americans die in last 24 hours due to COVID-19. 9:40 a.m.

3 more test coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 36. 9:24 a.m.

Six-month-old girl among three fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, total reaches 83. 9:07 a.m.

Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy shrinks 6.8 percent in first quarter of 2020, worst since 1976. 9:02 a.m.

US provides nearly USD 5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID-19..

