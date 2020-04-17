Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:06 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 6:00 p.m.
Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India reduced with imposition of lockdown: Health Ministry. 5:59 pm.
Singapore records 623 new coronavirus cases; foreign workers in dormitories worst-affected. 5:53 p.m.
With 15 new cases including one death, coronavirus cases tally in Mumbai's Dharavi area reaches 101: civic body. 5:39 p.m Karnataka government to test those with symptoms in districts without COVID-19 cases.
5:15 p.m. Delhi government directs private schools to not hike fees, charge only tuition fee during COVID-19 lockdown.
5:14 p.m. 41 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 846.
5:00 p.m. Where there is will, there is way: Rahul Gandhi praises Cong-ruled states' fight against COVID-19.
4:57 p.m. Bangladesh Govt declares entire country at risk of coronavirus pandemic.
4:55 p.m. No immediate plan to bring back expatriates from Gulf: Centre to Kerala High Court.
4:42 p.m. Violating the lockdown norms, scores attend temple chariot festival in Karna village in Karnataka, 5 people held.
4:22 p.m. COVID-19 tally rises to 572 in Andhra Pradesh with 38 new cases.
3:44 p.m. Containment operations to be scaled down if no secondary COVID-19 case for 4 weeks: Government.
3:35 p.m. Coronavirus cases rise to 221 in Haryana.
3:34 p.m. Chhattisgarh to start pool sample testing for coronavirus in couple of days: State Health minister T S Singh Deo.
3:18 p.m. 14-day quarantine in a month for doctors, nurses in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals: Official.
3:10 p.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bihar, toll rises to two.
2:56 pm. Molecular Diagnostics firm Genes2Me says it has supplied 2.5 lakh rapid test kits for screening COVID-19 infection to the government and AIIMS.
2:51 p.m. COVID-19 patient dies of multiple ailments at AIIMS, Patna; Bihar coronavirus toll goes up to two: 1:59 p.m.
Scores throng former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson's wedding venue ignoring lockdown norms. 1:08 pm.
Karnataka reports 38 new cases, total number of infections rises to 353. 12:44 p.m.
COVID-19 could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths: UN. 12:03 p.m.
Karnataka scales up COVID-19 tests 5 times to 1,500 per day. 11:49 a.m.
92 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat,; total cases over 1,000. 11:31 a.m.
Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, death toll reaches 38 in the state. 11:06 a.m.
Set up task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka Gandhi to UP CM. 9:53 a.m.
Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 38 fresh virus cases in state. 9:52 a.m.
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 437; cases climb to 13,387. 9:42 a.m.
Record 4,591 Americans die in last 24 hours due to COVID-19. 9:40 a.m.
3 more test coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 36. 9:24 a.m.
Six-month-old girl among three fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, total reaches 83. 9:07 a.m.
Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy shrinks 6.8 percent in first quarter of 2020, worst since 1976. 9:02 a.m.
US provides nearly USD 5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID-19..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Deve Gowda hits out at K'taka govt over blockade of traffic movement at border with Kerala
Hope Centre takes care of concerns of engineers, power grids: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to listen to woes of medical staff from Banda, ensure justice
Four more test positive for coronavirus in Visakhapatnam, state tally at 164
Coaches transformed into isolation wards in Patna and Bhubaneswar by Indian Railways