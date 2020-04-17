Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI measures will help protect livelihoods, be milestone in keeping economy strong: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST
RBI measures will help protect livelihoods, be milestone in keeping economy strong: Nadda

The BJP on Friday lauded the measures announced by the RBI, with party president J P Nadda saying they will help protect people's livelihoods and will be a "milestone" in helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to keep economy strong during and after the COVID-19 crisis.  Another party leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal asserted that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' announcement to do whatever it takes is a "massive confidence booster" for the economy.  The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the reverse repo rate and announced a slew of measures including re-finance window of Rs 50,000 crore and targeted long-term repo auction of similar amount to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Das assured that the RBI will use all instruments at its disposal to deal with the challenges posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, depending on the evolving situation.

In a statement, Nadda said the RBI decision will infuse liquidity and improve credit flow, and it is in line with Modi's vision for decisions that are friendly to businesses as well as people. The Union government, he added, is taking all necessary steps to help the economy cope with this crisis during the pandemic, Nadda said.  "Initial Rs 50,000 crore to support small and mid NBFCs, refinance facilities of Rs 25,000 crore to NABARD to help farmers, Rs 15,000 crore to SIDBI to boost loans to start-ups and SMEs, Rs 10,000 crore to NHB to support housing for all, will prove to be significant steps," the BJP president said, citing various measures announced by the RBI governor.  "These steps will prove to be a milestone in helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to keep economy strong during and after the pandemic," Nadda said.

He noted that the RBI had taken several decisions last month as well in this regard.  Praising the RBI's decisions, Goyal, who is railways, and commerce and industry minister, said these steps will provide liquidity for growth and help India emerge as a world leader in the post COVID-19 world. "The RBI governor's announcement to do 'whatever it takes' is a massive confidence booster for the economy. RBI is continuously monitoring the economy to support growth. IMF has also projected India as one of the fastest growing countries in the current financial year," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief

Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just free ride on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass told the Banks Development Committee o...

South Asia coronavirus cases hit 22,000 as Maldives locks down capital

The number of people infected with the coronavirus crossed 22,000 in densely populated South Asia on Friday driven by a rise in cases in India as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives locked down its capital.Health officials have ...

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020