Lockdown best possible decision taken by PM Modi at appropriate time: Hry Dy CM

The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus was the "best possible decision" taken at an "appropriate time" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said on Friday. He assured people that there won't be any shortage of food, both in his state as well as across the country, and said the Haryana government will ensure procurement of all food grains from farmers.

"I am visiting three to four grain markets and personally monitoring procurement of food grains. Farmers in the state need not worry, their each and every food grain will be procured," Dushyant Chautala told PTI in an interview. He also said mills such as that of rice and flour can resume their operations as these products come under the list of essential commodities.

About resuming operation of industries, especially in the state's automobile hub Manesar, the deputy chief minister said, "Necessary orders will be issued, most likely tomorrow, after which the industries in the state which are in non-containment zones can resume operations in a phased manner after April 20." He, however, suggested that it will be better if industries sanitise their premises at least twice a day. When asked about automobile manufacturer Maruti resuming operations, Chautala said the company's plant in Manesar is in a non-containment zone, so it can also resume operations after April 20.

Similarly, Information Technology players and multi-national companies in the state which are in non-containment zones can also apply for resuming operations in a phased manner after April 20, he said, and underlined that economic activity can be kickstarted in the state only after ensuring the safety of people. About the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, the JJP leader said it was a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the initial days of the outbreak of the virus.

"Have you seen the number of deaths in a single day in developed countries such as the US and can you imagine what would have been the situation in India if same had happened here... the lockdown was the best move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the initial days," he said. Terming the lockdown the "best possible decision" to tackle COVID-19 and was taken at an "appropriate time", Chautala said the prime minister took all chief ministers on board and everybody is united in this battle against the contagion.

About the condition of daily wagers and migrant labourers amid the lockdown, the deputy chief minister said required arrangements for their food and lodging have been made across all districts. Asserting that political differences have taken a back seat in this time of crisis, he said all possible help were extended to the stranded vulnerable people, daily wagers and students from other states after a number of leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, approached the BJP ally in Haryana on social media for help.

