Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: 28 recovered from COVID-19 disease get rousing send off

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:10 IST
MP: 28 recovered from COVID-19 disease get rousing send off

A total of 28 people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease were on Saturday received a water cannon "salute" and garlands for defeating coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, which has seen a surge in infections. As soon as the 28 people were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and Medical College in the state Capital, a jet of water from a water cannon was sprayed on the ambulance moving them out to mark the occasion, a state government official said.

The group was welcomed outside the hospital gates by officials who garlanded them for the "triumph" against coronavirus, he said. "The ambulance carrying this group left the hospital premises amid clapping from staff and officials," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to six among the 28 people. "It is a matter of great happiness and enthusiasm that you have successfully defeated corona. I praise you all for your courage. With the help of you all we will certainly defeat this corona totally from the state," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

An official said that of the 215 patients admitted in Chirayu Hospital, designated by the state government to treat coronavirus patients, condition of 214 is absolutely alright. He said the CM also congratulated Chirayu Hospital Director Dr Ajay Goenka for his dedicated services.

Meanwhile, Chouhan informed through a tweet that all 102 reports received by the state Health department on Saturday have turned negative for coronavirus, "which is a matter of happiness and relief". "Congratulations to you all. I urge people not to get afraid with #COVID-19, instead fight it out with awareness," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.The South Asian nation, the seco...

3 held for hitting civic staff, cops during anti-hawker drive

Two women and a man were arrestedin Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and policeduring a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said onSaturdayThe incident took place in Lallubhai Compound onFriday morning, an official saidT...

Sassoon dean's transfer: doctors, others wear black ribbons

Resident doctors, faculty members and other staff at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital here are sporting black ribbons on arms to protest the transfer of its Dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale. Dr Chandanwale was transferred on Thursday by...

Lesotho's embattled PM Thabane deploys army to streets

Lesothos prime minister Thomas Thabane unexpectedly deployed the army in the capital Maseru on Saturday against unnamed rogue national elements he said wanted to destabilize the southern African country.I have since deployed the army to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020