Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan arrested over Facebook post

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:15 IST
Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then placed under arrest, he said.

"He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," he added. Khan was arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities, police had said at the time.

In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said..

