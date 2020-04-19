Left Menu
Srinagar's Lal Chowk wears deserted look amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk wore a deserted look on Sunday morning, with police taking action against those strolling on the roads without valid reasons.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:22 IST
Lal Chowk in Srinagar wears deserted look amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk wore a deserted look on Sunday morning, with police taking action against those strolling on the roads without valid reasons. "The government has imposed the lockdown so that people stay inside their homes in order to protect themselves from the disease. Ramzan is coming soon, and we look forward to celebrating it as usual. We hope that the disease ends soon and things restore back to normal," said Arsab Wani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 341. Till now, 51 people have either been cured or discharged, while five deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

