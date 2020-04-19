Coronavirus: Maha pulls plug on sanitisation domes, tunnels

The Maharashtra government hasasked its departments not to use sanitisation domes, rooms ortunnels that spray disinfectants on people in view of thecoronavirus outbreak, as there is no scientific evidence toshow these are effective, health officials said here onSunday

Issuing a set of instructions, state health departmentdirector Dr Archana Patil asked all departments not to deploysuch domes or tunnels, after similar communication wasreceived from the Centre, they said

"These disinfectant-spraying rooms, domes and tunnelswere replicated by several government departments, includingat police stations, without application of mind. There is noscientific evidence that it is effective. The Centre has nowcome clear on it, after which these instructions were issued,"an official said.

