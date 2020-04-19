Asked to clear bill fast, man attacks petrol pump attendant

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for slapping a woman petrol pump attendant in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred at the petrol pump located in Yashodhara Nagar area when the accused, Mohd Akram Rehman Sheikh, lost his cool after the attendant asked him to pay quickly, as other people were waiting in a queue with vehicles, an official said.

The accused, however, got enraged and slapped the woman twice and abused her, he said. Other attendants overpowered Sheikh and handed him over to the police.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

