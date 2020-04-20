Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvesting of wheat, delayed by lockdown, begins in Varanasi

Harvesting of wheat, deferred by the farmers in Varanasi, due to the national lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus, has now begun.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:38 IST
Harvesting of wheat, delayed by lockdown, begins in Varanasi
Harvesting of wheat taking place in Varanasi (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Harvesting of wheat, deferred by the farmers in Varanasi, due to the national lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus, has now begun.

While a few farmers said that they had panicked because of the COVID-19 threat, others mentioned that they had been facing problems caused by the lack of field labourers.

"We couldn't find any field labourers, due to the lockdown imposed. No one would step out of the house back then. However, at the present the situation is better than before as labour is now available," said Ram Naresh Dubey, a farmer.Talking about the difficulties faced by farmers this season, another farmer Suresh said, " Harvesting of wheat was delayed as we couldn't get the tractors or threshing machines due to the lockdown, and since we are closer to the city area, the scare of COVID-19 was prevalent and we didn't step out of our houses." Meanwhile, all labourers have been instructed to practise social distancing and to follow other preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Italy's firms shake lockdown using shortcut in coronavirus law

Weeks into Italys coronavirus lockdown, thousands of Italian entrepreneurs have been given a bureaucratic shortcut to market. The government last week extended non-essential business closures to May 3. But more than 100,000 mainly small and...

Arrests in Jamia violence & NE Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The polices reaction came after some l...

Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.1 LAKH RS raised by Anya ...

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020