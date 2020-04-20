Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:59 IST
Raj CM urges people not to violate lockdown rules

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked people not to violate lockdown norms and avoid going out of their homes to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus. He said relaxation for economic activities has been given from Monday but it is limited and rules remain in place for citizens. "As we enter a modified lockdown in Rajasthan from today, my appeal to all is kindly continue to remain inside your homes and avoid going out. Lockdown rules remain in place for citizens,” Gehlot tweeted. "The decision to ease restrictions is for starting economic activities in a limited and phased manner," he said, adding that COVID-19 remains a threat and the fight is on to prevent its spread.

Gehlot said wearing a masks when outside is mandatory for everyone. He also asked people to maintain social distancing, keep washing hands frequently and not spit at public cases. "The state government is committed to do everything possible to save lives, to ensure people face no difficulties in getting essential commodities and the sick get proper care in hospitals, quarantine centres," the chief minister said.

