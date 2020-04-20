Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching: Two cops suspended for negligence in duty

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:19 IST
Palghar lynching: Two cops suspended for negligence in duty

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. The incident took place on April 16 when the three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde earlier said the role of police on the day of the incident was being probed, and it was also being examined how the three men travelled from Mumbai during the lockdown. Following the probe, Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh ordered suspension of Kasa police station's assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty, a police source said.

The Kasa police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident and arrested 101 people, who havebeen remanded in police custody till April 30, a police spokesperson said. Nine juveniles have also been taken into custody and sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...

Hope to make right choices: Alaya F on career plans post 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F says she is fortunate to get varied offers after the success of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, and wants to pick a role that will help solidify her place in the industry. Alaya, who featured in the Nitin Kakkar directorial...

Over 100 people arrested, nothing communal in this, says Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case. We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Cr...

Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood

It is something that needs to be discussed, said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal. The whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020