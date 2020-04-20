Telangana govt issues orders to extend lockdown till May 7

Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI): With no significant dip in coronavirus positive cases, the Telangana government has issued orders to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 7 with stringent measures. "Government of Telangana is of the view that strict lockdown measures that have been implemented in the state since March 22 have played an important role in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It is, therefore, necessary that stringent measures should continue to be in place to consolidate the containment measures in the state. In view of this, it is decided that lockdown measures as already in force in Telangana shall apply till May 7 in the state," a Government Order issued on Sunday said. As part of the exercise to contain COVID-19 spread, the Centre has issued detailed guidelines listing activities that will remain prohibited across the country until May 3.

Apart from activities that were permitted during the lockdown till April 14, the new guidelines provide for certain additional activities to be permitted from April 20. As on Sunday, Telangana reported 858 coronavirus positive cases, with 651 active patients.

As many as 21 have died due to coronavirus, while 186 have been discharged for hospitals after recovery. No activities will be allowed in containment zones, except delivery of essential goods/services and there will be strict perimeter control in the zones to ensure that there is no unchecked inward or outward movement of people except for maintaining essential services such as medical emergencies, the GO said.

"All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public in order to prevent congregations leading to spread of the COVID-19 and religious congregations shall be strictly prohibited," it said. E-Commerce companies and app-based online platforms shall not deliver cooked food the duration of the lockdown, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the order.

The Chief Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, issued directions to all government departments, Collectors, Commissioners or Superintendents of Police in the state to strictly implement the lockdown orders with immediate effect till May 7. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the landlords of houses to defer the rent for March, April and May and not to collect interest for having deferred the payment of rent.

A complaint can be made against house-owners by calling '100' if they caused trouble, he had said. Talking about private schools, he said such schools should not increase fees even by one paise for 2020-21 academic year, he said.

The chief minister had said the 87.50 lakh ration card holders would get 12 kg of rice per person free of cost. Similarly, the government will also give Rs 1,500 per family for purchase of vegetables and other essential items in May, he said.

Migrant workers would also get 12 kg of rice per person and Rs 1,500 per family, Rao had said.PTI GDK VVK SS PTI PTI.

