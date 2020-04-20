Maharashtra records 466 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4666

Maharashtra recorded 466coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the state'sCOVID-19 tally to 4666, health officials said

Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday, taking theCOVID-19 death toll in the state to 232, the officials said

So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

