Maharashtra records 466 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4666

Maharashtra records 466 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 4666PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:09 IST
Maharashtra recorded 466coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the state'sCOVID-19 tally to 4666, health officials said
Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday, taking theCOVID-19 death toll in the state to 232, the officials said
So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the officials said.
