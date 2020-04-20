Left Menu
5-yr-old falls into borewell in Jodhpur, dies

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:01 IST
5-yr-old falls into borewell in Jodhpur, dies

A 5-year-old boy died on Monday after falling into a borewell while playing near it in Jointra village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. The boy, identified as Rohit Garg, fell into the borewell in the early hours of Monday, they said.

According to Kesaram, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khedapa, a rescue operation was initiated immediately and a '108' ambulance was roped in to provide oxygen to the boy in order to prevent him from choking. He was taken out of the borewell in about 6 hours, but was already dead.

"He was stuck at the depth of about 200 ft and water was there at this depth," the officer said. The borewell was left open by a contract firm for repair and no precautionary measure taken to alert people about it, the SHO said.

