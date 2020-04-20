Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:28 IST
Maha COVID-19 cases up by 466 to 4666; death toll 232

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 466 new coronavirus positive cases, including 155 detections in Mumbai alone, taking the number of the infected people in the state to 4666, Health officials said. With nine more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll in the state has risen to 232, they said.

Of the nine deaths, seven were reported from Mumbai and rest two from Malegaon in Nashik district. According to the Union government, the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai and Pune among few other cities in some states. The Centre has also warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further.

In Maharashtra, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far after recovery, the officials added. The state has a total of 364 active containment zones.

As per analysis of 2336 coronavirus positive cases done by the state government, a total of 1890 cases or 81 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic while 393 others or 17 per cent were symptomatic. Of the 393 patients, 53 were later admitted to ICU, which is 2 per cent, an official said.

Mumbai now accounts for 3,032 COVID-19 cases with 139 deaths while Pune city alone has reported 594 cases and 49 deaths so far, the official said. The Thane division has reported 3607 COVID-19 cases with 155 deaths so far, he said.

The tally of coronavirus-afflicted people in Nashik division is 129 with 12 deaths while Pune division has reported 697 cases and 55 deaths. In Kolhapur division, 43 people have so far been found positive for coronavirus with one death while in Aurangabad division, 33 COVID-19 cases were reported with three deaths, the official added.

Latur division has reported 12 cases and zero deaths. In Akola division in Vidarbha region, 59 COVID-19 cases were reported with three deaths while Nagpur division reported 73 cases and one death, the official said.

Among the total cases in Maharashtra, 13 patients are from other states with two deaths, he said. A total of 93,655 people in Maharashtra are currently placed under home quarantine while 6,879 others are in institutional quarantine.

