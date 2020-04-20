Left Menu
COVID-19: Tripura CM urges people to launch 'Janata patrolling' along India-Bangladesh border

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:02 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday called upon people living along the India-Bangladesh border to launch 'Janata patrolling' alongside the BSF to ensure that no person from the neighbouring country sneaks into India amid the coronavirus outbreak. Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in a video message: "Bangladesh is a friendly state. But, we came to know from media that social distancing is not being maintained there. So, we have to resist the spread of coronavirus across the border to save our own people.

"It is possible that you might have your relatives there who would like to seek help for treatment in India. I am not against humanitarianism. But I want to assert that a humanitarian approach should not become our weakness. I request everyone to make sure that no one enters Tripura from Bangladesh," he said. The BSF and the state police have already been put on alert to intensify patrolling along the unfenced stretches of the border, especially in Sonamura, Boalkhali and Gandacherra areas, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Deb also said that his government has come in contact with 2,000 people from Tripura stranded in other parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. The state government has sent financial aid to a large number of the stranded persons and urged them to be constant touch with their families over the phone, he added.

