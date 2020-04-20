Braj Raj Sharma to continue as SSC chairman for 2 more years, post retirement: Govt

Braj Raj Sharma to continue as SSC chairman for 2 more years, post retirement: GovtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:15 IST
Braj Raj Sharma was on Monday re-employed as the chairman of Staff Selection Commission for two more years, up to April 30, 2022, post his retirement this month end, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Sharma, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was in October last year appointed as the SSC chairman.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Sharma's re-employment for two years beyond the date of his superannuation (April 30, 2020), i.e. up to April 30, 2022, it said. The SSC conducts recruitment for Group B and C posts in central government departments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
