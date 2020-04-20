Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: Rapid antibody tests to be conducted at coronavirus hotspots

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:41 IST
J&K: Rapid antibody tests to be conducted at coronavirus hotspots

To check community spread of COVID-19 and take remedial measures at the hotspots identified across Jammu and Kashmir, the government will conduct rapid antibody tests, using kits received from the ICMR. The head of the microbiology department at the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr Shashi, said this here on Monday.

"Rapid antibody-based blood tests will be conducted to detect the possible carriers of coronavirus, besides to ascertain the impact of the virus in the identified red zones," she said. In this regard, the necessary training for health professionals will start from Monday, she added.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised antibody tests at the COVID-19 hotspots, which will ensure a faster detection of cases and clusters, and guide the authorities to further focus on the hotspots to contain community spread. Shashi said they had a good experience in molecular epidemiological tracking by Real-Time PCR, which is the gold standard for frontline tests the world over.

In order to increase the testing capacity, the Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) has been started at the Intermediate Reference Laboratory at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Jammu, which gives faster results. Shashi said the department had limited resources in the initial stage but with complete support and guidance from the Union government, they have been able to enhance the overall capacity both in terms of infrastructure and human resource.

"We have expanded our diagnostic services and are receiving well-researched guidelines from the ICMR for conducting rapid COVID-19 tests on the GeneXpert platform. We have received customised cartridges for rapid COVID-19 tests on the GeneXpert platform and have already performed 95 tests," she said, adding that the test result is available in about an hour. Shashi said this will prove to be of great help in emergency cases and policies would be institutionalised to clear the apprehensions of doctors on this account.

GeneXpert, a doorway to wider-testing capacity, was developed to rapidly detect tuberculosis. Shashi said the aim of introducing newer technologies is to test more people and decrease the turnaround time (TAT).

"We have started aggressive testing at our diagnostic laboratory. Currently, we carry out 200 tests per day and the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) technology is being used for diagnosis as a frontline test," she said. She added that the central reference agencies are issuing guidelines from time to time and efforts are being made to implement the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

The 1,426 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday were due to the extensive testing of foreign workers, including Indians, lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots for COVID-19 infections in the country, the health minist...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 2,081; death toll rises to 47

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. A committee has been constituted for a daily aud...

INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Energy traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract deep into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels bec...

Pray at home during Ramzan: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad to followers

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, on Monday urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020