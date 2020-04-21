Left Menu
52 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:32 IST
Rajasthan recorded 52 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's virus tally to 1,628, an official said.  The state has so far seen 25 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 13 deaths. "52 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 34 in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said test results of the backlog 4000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming and these are being captured in the report. Hence, number of positive cases is expected to rise today and tomorrow. Singh said of the 52 fresh cases, 34 were reported from Jaipur; five in Jodhpur; four in Bhilwara; two from Tonk, Dausa and Jaisalmer and one each in Swai Madhopur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

A total of 1,628 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

