Nursing staff of district combined hospital create ruckus on active quarantine issue

infuriated nursing staff of district combined hospital Sanjay Nagar yesterday created ruckus inside the hospital premises and raised slogans against the health department officials. They were annoyed on the issue of their testing of CORONA virus and active quarantine facilities. Some of the doctors are staying in the hotels for saving their families from infection. They also alleged that only the nursing staff is attending patients and doctors are escaping. A member of the nursing staff said on the condition of anonymity the PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and masks provided to us are substandard. The protesting nurses said they must also be kept inactive quarantine in the rooms of the hotels in spite of our homes, after finishing the duty, so that our families may not catch the infection. Chief medical superintendent of the hospital Dr. Naresh Vij told PTI that only two patients of CORONA were admitted here while we are having 100 beds facility. Just for two patients, the whole medical staff cannot be kept inactive quarantine in the hotels. Department is providing pick and drop facilities by the hospital ambulance. Just to sort out their grievances samples have been taken and sent for testing to the laboratory. In case any nurse would come in the contact of CORONA positive patient, she would be kept under active quarantine. They were appeased after getting assurance. CMS Vij added.

