Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 2 women cops in Odisha postpone wedding

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST
Coronavirus: 2 women cops in Odisha postpone wedding

Marriages can wait but not the call of duty against coronavirus pandemic. At the time when policemen are playing a vital role, two women police personnel in Sundergarh district of Odisha have decided to postpone their weddings so that they do not shirk from their professional commitment.

Home guard Tilotama Meher's wedding was scheduled for April 12 while constable Sunita Adha was scheduled to tie the knot on April 25, DGP Abhay said after his recent visit to Sundergarh district. "Tilotama has postponed her wedding to be on coronavirus duty for making the world safe for all brides," the DGP said.

Regarding Sunita, who is posted at Birmitrapur, the DGP said that she postponed her wedding to make her locality safe for all. "Our compliments to Tilotama and Sunita," the DGP said.

Police sources said, most of the personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty have already cancelled their family functions to be on duty during the ongoing lockdown which has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a twitter post had earlier said, "Thousands of police men are making personal and family sacrifices joining our fight against COVID-19. Let us honour their sacrifice by staying at homes and maintain social distancing. Appeal all to to respect lockdown for your safety and safety of society." PTI AAM MM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Panchshil Foundation & Force Motors Partner to Provide PPE Kits to Pune Hospitals Handling COVID-19 Patients

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Panchshil Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Force Motors Ltd. to provide vital Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Pune. Starting to...

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Oilseed prices

Oilseed prices DEOILED CAKES per M.T. G.N.Extr.45 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. -...

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation: MHA.

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation MHA....

Celebrations under lockdown: All about distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts Celebrations under lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts

The happy birthdays and congratulations ring loud and clear, glasses clink to say cheers and the home-baked cake is often yum too. Its a party alright but a distinctly surreal one with family and friends reduced to little squares on screens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020