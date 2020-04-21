Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 11 migrants held for trying to reach Odisha on bicycles

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:27 IST
Guj: 11 migrants held for trying to reach Odisha on bicycles

Eleven migrant workers were arrested in Gujarat's Navsari district while they were heading from Surat to their native places in Odisha on bicycles during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The workers took a wrong route to reach Odisha, located around 1,500 km from Surat, and they were caught by Navsari police on Sunday when they were passing through National Highway No.48, which connects Gujarat to Mumbai, police inspector P P Brahmbhatt said.

They were arrested under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to police order), 269, 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). They were later released on bail and sent back to Pandesara area of Surat, the official said.

"These workers from Odisha were jobless since several weeks due to the lockdown. They were desperate to go back home as they had no money and were facing food shortage. They had planned to cover 1,500 km on bicycles, but lost their path and started cycling towards Mumbai via Navsari," said Brahmbhatt. Their plan was to reach Odisha in 15 days by covering around 100 km everyday, another police official said.

Left with no money, they were carrying dry poha (flattened rice flakes), which they planned to eat by adding water whenever they felt hungry during the journey, he added. In the past few weeks, hundreds of migrant workers from Odisha and other parts of country staged violent protests in Surat, demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 79

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 79, a health department official said. All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West B...

Nearly all flights to France from outside Schengen zone stopped - minister

Almost all flights to France from outside the Schengen zone have stopped, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone, almost none, Borne told F...

Austrian restaurants, churches and some schools to reopen from May 15

Austria will further loosen its coronavirus lockdown on May 15 by allowing restaurants and cafes to reopen and religious services to resume, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.The Alpine republic acted early in its outbreak to close ...

Lululemon apologises after staffer offends with "bat fried rice" T-shirt

Canadian exercise apparel brand Lululemon issued statements on Tuesday apologising for, and distancing itself from, a T-shirt design promoted by one of its art directors that triggered outrage and accusations of racism online. The hashtag L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020