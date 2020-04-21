Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 60,000 booked, 13,381 arrested for lockdown violations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:49 IST
Maha: 60,000 booked, 13,381 arrested for lockdown violations

Police have registered more than 60,000 cases in Maharashtra for various violations during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the last 31 days and arrested 13,381 people, an official said on Tuesday. While 121 cases were registered for assault on police, a total of 411 people were arrested for this particular crime.

Other offences included illegal transport and violation of coronavirus quarantine measures, he said. Police have collected the total fine of Rs 2.30 crore during the last 31 days.

Police have invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 188 (Disobedience to the order duly promulgated by a public servant), the official said. "Police have registered a total of 60,005 offences during the lockdown period (from March 22 to April 21), and arrested 13,381 people," the official said.

Meanwhile, at least 49 police personnel, including 11 officers, across the state have been found to have contracted the coronavirus infection, he said. While some of them are placed under quarantine, others are undergoing treatment, the official added.

Meanwhile, giving break-up of the cases, the official said while 589 people were booked for violating the quarantine measures, 1062 cases were registered for illegal transport, he said. Police have seized 41,769 vehicles for plying on road during the lockdown period.

At least 74,115 phone calls were handled by the police regarding COVID-19 situation across the state, he said. While a Janata curfew was observed on March 22 in the country, the Maharashtra government had extended it till March 23 morning and subsequently clamped section 144 across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 night announced a three-week-long nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. The period of restrictions was later extended till May 3..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sheffield Uniteds players have agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The players join manager Chris Wilder, his sen...

Saudi Arabia eases curfew restrictions for month of Ramadan - state news agency

Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighbourhoods, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday....

Maha govt revises norms on doorstep delivery of newspapers

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday revised its last weeks guidelines prohibiting door-to -door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state and said the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and Pune city,...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus forces suspension Pamplona's San Fermin bull-running festival

Spains San Fermin Fiesta, an eight-day festival in July in which fighting bulls run through the streets of Pamplona each morning, has been suspended for the first time in four decades due to the coronavirus crisis, the city hall said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020