PCI issues notice to Maha govt over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers, magazines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:49 IST
The Press Council of India on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state, seeking an explanation and expressing concern over the issue. The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

The Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman C K Prasad noted with concern the order of the Maharashtra government, a PCI statement said. It said the order did not adhere to the central government's directive issued on March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs to ensure operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Press Council of India (PCI) had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. "Taking suo-motu cognizance on the issue, the Chairman has issued a notice for comments to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra," the PCI statement said. The production and sale of newspapers and magazines is allowed at stalls and shops established for the purpose but the print media sector has been asked to avoid home deliveries, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office had said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

